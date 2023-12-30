Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 30?
In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kasperi Kapanen to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Kapanen stats and insights
- Kapanen has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kapanen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:11
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|L 5-2
Blues vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
