For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Neighbours a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • Neighbours has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Neighbours' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:17 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:25 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

