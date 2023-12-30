Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball schedule includes two games with a Horizon team on the court. Among those games is the Cleveland State Vikings playing the Green Bay Phoenix.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cleveland State Vikings at Green Bay Phoenix
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Milwaukee Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
