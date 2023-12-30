Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Campbell County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Cross High School at Newport Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.