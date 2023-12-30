Blues vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4), winners of three straight home games, host the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as an underdog 23 times this season, and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 4-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 39.2% chance to win.
- St. Louis' games this season have had over 6 goals 19 of 35 times.
Blues vs Penguins Additional Info
Blues vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|98 (26th)
|Goals
|102 (24th)
|89 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (18th)
|14 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (31st)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (10th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 overall over its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, St. Louis has hit the over five times.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues' 102 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues have given up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -11.
