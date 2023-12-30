Saturday's game at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (10-4) matching up with the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-67 win, as our model heavily favors High Point.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Bellarmine vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 78, Bellarmine 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-11.4)

High Point (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

High Point is 11-1-0 against the spread, while Bellarmine's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. A total of five out of the Panthers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Knights' games have gone over. High Point is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Bellarmine has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (320th in college basketball), and allow 71.7 per outing (200th in college basketball).

Bellarmine loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It records 33.3 rebounds per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.9.

Bellarmine hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (211th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 34.0% from deep.

Bellarmine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Knights commit 10.7 per game (89th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (225th in college basketball).

