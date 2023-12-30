Saturday's college basketball schedule includes four games featuring ASUN teams on the court. Among those games is the Jacksonville Dolphins playing the LSU Tigers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Ohio Bobcats at Bellarmine Knights 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Queens (NC) Royals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Austin Peay Governors 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Jacksonville Dolphins at LSU Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 SEC Network+

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!