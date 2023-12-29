The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) travel to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (69.7).

Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The 65.9 points per game the Redhawks record are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.

When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 5-1.

The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents (39.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Amiyah Buchanan: 5.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule