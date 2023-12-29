How to Watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) travel to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Screaming Eagles put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (69.7).
- Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.
- The 65.9 points per game the Redhawks record are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.
- When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 5-1.
- The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents (39.7%).
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
- Amiyah Buchanan: 5.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 65-57
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 57-48
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|Evansville
|W 74-44
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
