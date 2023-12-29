The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) travel to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Screaming Eagles put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (69.7).
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The 65.9 points per game the Redhawks record are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.
  • When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents (39.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

  • Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
  • Amiyah Buchanan: 5.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Indiana State L 65-57 Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 57-48 Show Me Center
12/21/2023 Evansville W 74-44 Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State - Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

