Friday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-7, 0-0 OVC) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Aquan Smart: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Braxton Stacker: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kiyron Powell: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 306th 68.3 Points Scored 65 337th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 71.7 201st 265th 34.6 Rebounds 38.2 115th 148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 222nd 7 3pt Made 6.5 271st 203rd 13.2 Assists 13.1 206th 302nd 13.5 Turnovers 13.7 312th

