Friday's game that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) at Show Me Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on December 29.

In their last game on Thursday, the Redhawks secured a 74-44 victory against Evansville.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 70, Southern Indiana 68

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Redhawks beat the Evansville Purple Aces at home on December 21 by a score of 74-44.

Southeast Missouri State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Southeast Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-44 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on December 21

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Amiyah Buchanan: 5.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game to rank 189th in college basketball and are giving up 69.7 per outing to rank 283rd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Redhawks have performed better at home this year, putting up 72.5 points per game, compared to 62.1 per game on the road.

Southeast Missouri State is surrendering 52.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 27.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (79.7).

