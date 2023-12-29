How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a seven-game road skid when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 297th.
- The Redhawks put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (69.5) than the Screaming Eagles allow (70.5).
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State is averaging 78.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Redhawks are surrendering 22.4 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (83.2).
- Southeast Missouri State is draining 8.2 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.0 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 87-59
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
