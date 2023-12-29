The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a seven-game road skid when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 297th.

The Redhawks put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (69.5) than the Screaming Eagles allow (70.5).

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State is averaging 78.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Redhawks are surrendering 22.4 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (83.2).

Southeast Missouri State is draining 8.2 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.0 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).

