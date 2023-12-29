Can we count on Scott Perunovich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 19 games this season.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Perunovich has picked up two assists on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 2 0 2 12:17 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 7-5 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

