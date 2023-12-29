Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Sammy Blais score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blais stats and insights
- Blais has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- Blais averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|8:08
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.