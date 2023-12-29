The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Sammy Blais score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

  • Blais has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Blais has zero points on the power play.
  • Blais averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:08 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 4-1
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.