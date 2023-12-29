Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a bet on Buchnevich interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 18:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In nine of 32 games this season Buchnevich has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Buchnevich has a point in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in 12 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 5 28 Points 5 12 Goals 3 16 Assists 2

