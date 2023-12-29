Owsley County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Owsley County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owsley County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owsley County High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.