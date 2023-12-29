The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Norse score 9.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.5).

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.

Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies put up 75.5 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse allow.

Oakland has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-3.

The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.

The Norse's 40.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Grizzlies have conceded.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Schedule