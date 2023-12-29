The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) aim to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Norse have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3-1 ATS this season.

In the Mastodons' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

