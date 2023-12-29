When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

  • Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Alexandrov has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:02 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:22 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:23 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2
10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

