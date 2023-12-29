Kentucky vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gator Bowl
The Kentucky Wildcats are significant underdogs (+7) in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Clemson Tigers. The game will kick off from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Kentucky vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
Kentucky vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Clemson has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
