Kentucky vs. Illinois State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Illinois State matchup.
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Illinois State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-19.5)
|149.5
|-4500
|+1600
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Trends
- Kentucky has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- A total of eight out of the Wildcats' 11 games this season have hit the over.
- Illinois State is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Redbirds and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this year.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Kentucky is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
