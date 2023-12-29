The St. Louis Blues, with Justin Faulk, take the ice Friday against the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Faulk's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Justin Faulk vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:22 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of 34 games this season, Faulk has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 14 of 34 games this year, Faulk has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Faulk has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Faulk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Faulk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 6 17 Points 2 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

