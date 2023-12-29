Can we count on Jordan Kyrou scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Kyrou has picked up five assists on the power play.

Kyrou's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 3 1 2 17:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

