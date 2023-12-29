Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
Can we count on Jordan Kyrou scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken five shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Kyrou has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Kyrou's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|17:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|16:25
|Home
|L 6-3
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
