The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels allow (61.9).

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Samford is 6-1.

Eastern Kentucky is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.

The 76.4 points per game the Colonels average are 17.9 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58.5).

Eastern Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.

This season the Colonels are shooting 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.1 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule