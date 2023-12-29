The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) are heavily favored (by 29.5 points) to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -29.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky has played four games this season that have had more than 154.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Kentucky's matchups this season have a 164.5-point average over/under, 10 more points than this game's total.

Eastern Kentucky has covered the spread only once in nine opportunities this year.

Purdue (9-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 75% of the time, 63.9% more often than Eastern Kentucky (1-8-0) this year.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 50% 87.3 172 69.3 149.1 147.3 Eastern Kentucky 4 44.4% 84.7 172 79.8 149.1 153.7

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels put up 15.4 more points per game (84.7) than the Boilermakers give up (69.3).

Eastern Kentucky is 1-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 9-3-0 3-0 9-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-8-0 0-0 4-5-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Eastern Kentucky 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.