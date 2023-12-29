Friday's contest at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) at 7:00 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Eastern Kentucky, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Colonels are coming off of a 57-48 win against Southeast Missouri State in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 67, Samford 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' best win this season came in a 68-64 victory over the UAB Blazers on November 18.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Kentucky is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 150) on November 18

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on December 19

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 298) on November 9

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on December 6

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on November 11

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.1 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 61.9 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball.

The Colonels are putting up 91.8 points per game this season at home, which is 26.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (65.7).

Eastern Kentucky is ceding 47.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 17.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.7).

