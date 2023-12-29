The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) aim to end a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline FanDuel Purdue (-29.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in nine games with a spread this season.

Purdue is 9-2-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Boilermakers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Eastern Kentucky 287th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 101st.

Eastern Kentucky has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

