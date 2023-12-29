The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank sixth.

The Colonels' 84.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.3 the Boilermakers give up.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.

The Colonels are conceding fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (87.6).

At home, Eastern Kentucky sinks 9 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than on the road (32.8%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule