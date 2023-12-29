For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colton Parayko a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).

Parayko has no points on the power play.

Parayko averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:43 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 25:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:38 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:13 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.