The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Prediction: Clippers 118 - Grizzlies 107

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 7.5)

Clippers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-11.1)

Clippers (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Clippers have been more successful against the spread than the Grizzlies this year, tallying an ATS record of 14-16-0, compared to the 13-17-0 mark of the Grizz.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (40%).

Both Los Angeles and Memphis games have gone over the point total 43.3% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 18-5, while the Grizzlies are 5-15 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league on offense (107.3 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (113.4 points allowed).

Memphis is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.4) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.7).

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.

Memphis is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

The Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

