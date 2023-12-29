Blues vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) carry a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won 12 of the 22 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- St. Louis has gone 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 13 of 34 times.
Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info
Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|128 (2nd)
|Goals
|101 (24th)
|108 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|111 (20th)
|32 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (31st)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (11th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis possesses a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total six times.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.
- The Blues have scored 101 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 111 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th.
- They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
