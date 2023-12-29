The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3), losers of six straight road games, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

The Blues have put up 32 goals over their past 10 outings, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (14.3%). They are 5-5-0 over those contests.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 3-1-4 record in overtime contests this season and an 18-15-1 overall record.

St. Louis has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

St. Louis has earned six points (3-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-6-0 (16 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.66 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 10th 32 Shots 30.6 16th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 8th 24.62% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 7th 83.47% Penalty Kill % 79.35% 18th

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

