How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers allow (65.3).
- UT Martin is 3-3 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
- Tennessee State is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Tigers average 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69.0 the Skyhawks allow.
- The Tigers shoot 35.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|W 69-41
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|L 80-74
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 67-62
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.