The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Tennessee State Tigers (6-5, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jacob Crews: 17 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Sears: 19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KK Curry: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Myers: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 85.2 24th 192nd 71.4 Points Allowed 80.3 343rd 230th 35.5 Rebounds 44.8 8th 161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 221st 7 3pt Made 9.9 22nd 215th 13 Assists 14.9 102nd 149th 11.5 Turnovers 12.7 250th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.