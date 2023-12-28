The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • UT Martin is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 163rd.
  • The Skyhawks score 13.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.8).
  • When it scores more than 71.8 points, UT Martin is 7-3.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Martin averages 97.4 points per game. Away, it scores 79.
  • At home, the Skyhawks allow 75.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.7.
  • UT Martin sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (37.1%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State L 81-67 PNC Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville L 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods W 78-75 Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena

