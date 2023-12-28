The Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr., take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 116-115 win over the Pelicans (his last game) Jackson produced 19 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we break down Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.3 24.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.0 PRA -- 28.7 30.8 PR -- 27.1 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.2 points per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nuggets concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 28 21 9 2 2 3 0

