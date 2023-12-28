Nikola Jokic and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at Ball Arena on Thursday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -159)

Bane is averaging 25.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

Bane averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

Bane has knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Thursday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Thursday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 2.8 fewer than his season average of 21.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (6.5).

Jackson has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -135) 9.5 (Over: +108) 0.5 (Over: -175)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Thursday is 1.1 more than his season scoring average (26.4).

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.5-point scoring average is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

