On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (17-9) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane provides 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo is averaging 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 57.5% of his shots from the floor.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.7 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon averages 12.9 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Christian Braun puts up 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Grizzlies 114.6 Points Avg. 106.4 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 48.9% Field Goal % 43.6% 36.8% Three Point % 33.4%

