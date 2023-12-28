When they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (22-10) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak. The Grizzlies have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.2 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +159 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 112.4 per contest (ninth in league).

The teams combine to score 222.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +12500 +6600 - Nuggets +400 +200 -

