Desmond Bane's Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (22-10) square off at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 28. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1100.4 1746.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.3 56.4 Fantasy Rank 3 24

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane gets the Grizzlies 25.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

The 42.6 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 23rd in the NBA, 2.8 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents record.

The Grizzlies make 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA). They are making 1.2 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game at 38.5%.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 14.2 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.8 (fourth in NBA).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 110.2 per contest (fourth in the league).

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is pulling down 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.9 per contest.

The Nuggets connect on 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Denver and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.4 per game (first in the league) and force 12.1 (24th in NBA play).

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -4 9 Usage Percentage 30.2% 30.8% True Shooting Pct 58.5% 61.7% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 20.1% Assist Pct 27.6% 43.9%

