Bath County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Bath County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bath County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bracken County High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.