The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars have won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blues have a 5-5-0 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 32 total goals (four power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.0%) while allowing 35 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Blues 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 17-15-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

St. Louis has four points (2-4-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blues have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (14-3-0).

This season, St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-3-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 8-6-0 (16 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3 22nd 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 23rd 29.8 Shots 30.6 16th 17th 30.7 Shots Allowed 32 24th 13th 22.11% Power Play % 11.58% 31st 2nd 86.41% Penalty Kill % 78.89% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.