Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 27?
Should you wager on Marco Scandella to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
