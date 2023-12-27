The Holiday Bowl features a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals (who are 7.5-point favorites) and the USC Trojans on December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The contest has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Louisville ranks 43rd in total offense this year (420.4 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 420.4 yards allowed per game. Defensively, USC is a bottom-25 unit, giving up 438.8 total yards per game (11th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, putting up 468.4 total yards per contest (11th-best).

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Rancho San Diego, California

Venue: Petco Park

TV Channel: FOX

Louisville vs USC Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -115 -105 57.5 -115 -105 -300 +240

Louisville Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank -23-worst with 432.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 88th by allowing 403.0 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Despite sporting the 63rd-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (33.3 points per game), the Cardinals rank -40-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (31.0 points surrendered per game).

Although Louisville ranks -97-worst in pass defense over the last three games (282.3 passing yards allowed), it has been better offensively with 264.3 passing yards per game (63rd-ranked).

Looking at the Cardinals' last three games, they have posted 167.7 rushing yards per game on offense (89th-ranked) and have surrendered 120.7 rushing yards per game on defense (82nd-ranked).

The Cardinals have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three contests.

Louisville's past three contests have hit the over.

Week 18 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's ATS record is 6-6-1 this season.

The Cardinals are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in six of Louisville's 13 games with a set total.

Louisville has compiled a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Louisville has a 4-1 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 3,063 yards passing for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,128 yards on 181 carries while finding paydirt 13 times. He's also caught 21 passes for 246 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 649 yards on 109 attempts, scoring eight times.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 63 catches for 858 yards (66.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has caught 26 passes for 386 yards (29.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 336 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ashton Gillotte leads the team with 10.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

TJ Quinn, Louisville's leading tackler, has 72 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Devin Neal has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 50 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

