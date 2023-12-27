The Holiday Bowl features a battle between the USC Trojans (who are 6.5-point underdogs) and the Louisville Cardinals on December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The contest's point total is 57.5.

Want to see Louisville play USC in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Louisville vs. USC game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. USC statistical matchup

Louisville USC 420.4 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (15th) 307.3 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.8 (121st) 176.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (91st) 244.0 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (5th) 17 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Louisville leaders

In 13 games for the Cardinals, Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,128 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Jordan has been a factor in the receiving game, catching 21 balls on 27 targets for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Jack Plummer has played 13 games in 2023, and he's totaled 3,063 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 63.5% completion percentage.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, Plummer has rushed for 42 yards (3.2 yards per game) and one touchdown in 13 games.

Isaac Guerendo has contributed to the Cardinals' offense by scampering for 649 yards (49.9 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.

Guerendo has totaled 17 grabs (on 21 targets) for 192 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the stats he's produced on the ground.

Buy Louisville or USC gear at Fanatics!

USC leaders

Caleb Williams has 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 68.4% of his throws for 3,633 yards (302.8 per game).

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 820 yards (68.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Also, Lloyd has 13 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Brenden Rice has 45 receptions for 791 yards (65.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.