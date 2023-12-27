Lee County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lee County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phelps High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
