Laurel County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Laurel County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hardin High School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Larue County High School at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
