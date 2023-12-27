Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson County, Kentucky today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabethtown High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian School at Whitefield Academy
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd County High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
