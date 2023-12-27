Clay County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clay County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clay County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay County High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
