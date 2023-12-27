Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 27?
Will Brayden Schenn light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in two games (two shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
