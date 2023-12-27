The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) hit the road to play the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars have won three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-165) Blues (+135) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.

St. Louis has a record of 5-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 112 (6th) Goals 99 (20th) 99 (12th) Goals Allowed 110 (23rd) 21 (17th) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 overall in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 8.0 goals.

The Blues have scored 99 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.